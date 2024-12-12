‘Generation Green’ initiative to drive e-waste awareness

Bengaluru: OPPO India, in collaboration with the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has expanded the nationwide electronic-waste awareness drive to Bengaluru, Karnataka under its ‘Generation Green’ programme. City’s Dayananda Sagar University has joined the initiative as an ‘Eco-Conscious Champion Institute’ to promote green skills among youth through activities like awareness sessions, e-surveys, and Green Day celebrations.

Under the programme, Dayananda Sagar University will educate students from more than 10 colleges and schools, and citizens from neighbouring villages, about the increasing challenge of electronic waste management and the need for effective disposal for a sustainable future. To mark the occasion, an e-waste awareness drive was organised at the University’s campus on Wednesday where over 300 students engaged in awareness activities, such as Nukkad Nataks, Ideathon, and fashion show where e-waste was used as embellishments.

Over 5,000 students were informed about effective e-waste disposal, including mobile phones, chargers, batteries, and wires. Present at the occasion were Syed Khaja Mohiddin, Senior Environmental Zonal Officer, KSPCB, Anuka K Kumar, General Manager, Public Affairs, OPPO India, Dr. Amit R Bhatt, Vice Chancellor, Dayanand Sagar University, and officials from the University and 1M1B.

Generation Green targets one million youth engagements by the end of 2024 to create a lasting impact on e-waste management and nvironmental preservation. Commenting on the same, Rakesh Bhardwaj, Head of Public Affairs at OPPO India said, “Generation Green embodies our commitment to Government of India’s Net-Zero vision. In just a few months, we have engaged with over 1400 educational institutions across the country. Bengaluru, as a vital IT hub, plays a key role in this mission, and we deeply appreciate the enthusiasm and dedication of Dayananda Sagar University and its students in driving e-waste awareness in the region. With over 9 lakh Green Pledges already taken, we are well on track to engage a million students by year-end.”

“E-waste is one of the fastest-growing environmental challenges of our time, and the youth will play a pivotal role in addressing it,” said Buddha Chandrasekhar, CCO, AICTE. “By creating awareness through programs like Generation Green, we are fostering a culture of environmental responsibility that will shape a sustainable tomorrow.”

The Vice Chancellor, Dayanand Sagar University, Dr. Amit R. Bhatt said, “Partnering with OPPO India for this e-waste awareness drive, under the aegis of AICTE, is a pivotal moment in our journey towards sustainability at University. Being named an Eco-Conscious Champion highlights University’s vision and dedication to tackling the critical environmental challenges of our time. We are equipping the next generation with the knowledge and tools to take the lead in building a more responsible and sustainable future. We strongly believe that educational institutions like us can serve as torchbearers for strengthening environmental awareness and responsibility among students.”

Launched in September 2024, the national e-waste awareness drive kicked-off at Ramjas College, University of Delhi. Prominent education institutions such as St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai, Amity University Jharkhand, Silver Oak University, Ahmedabad, JECRC University, Jaipur, and SRM University-AP are already recognized as ‘Eco-Conscious Champions’ under the programme.