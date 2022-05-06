Giri Nath replaces Gaurav Gupta as BBMP chief

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Thursday transferred 17 IAS officers including Chief Commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Gaurav Gupta. Principal Secretary in the revenue department Tushar Giri Nath has been appointed as the new BBMP chief while Gupta has been made the additional chief secretary in the infrastructure development department.

The BBMP has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons and faced backlash from several quarters for poor infra leading to multiple deaths in road accidents caused by potholes and other issues such as waterlogging during rains.

Residents have raised questions about the BBMP's failure in preventing these mishaps. The local body has even come under the radar of courts, which have issued multiple orders to fill up potholes in the city and repair roads, among others.

Other IAS officer transferred by the government are as follows: V Ponnuraj, secretary to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been transferred as the secretary in the department of public administration and reforms. He will also hold the concurrent charge as the Managing Director of Karnataka Power Corporation Limited.

Bagalkote deputy commissioner Captain. Dr Rajendra K will be replaced by Bhoobalan T. Similarly, Belagavi deputy commissioner M G Hiremath has been transferred and Dharwad deputy commissioner Nilesh Patil has been posted in his place.

The government posted Karnataka Handlooms Development Corporation Managing Director at Hubballi, Gurudatta Hegde in place of Nilesh Patil as Dharwad deputy commissioner.

Shilpa M has been appointed as the joint managing director of the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation in Bengaluru.