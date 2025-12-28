Girl injured after two-wheeler stopped over suspected beef transport

Mangaluru: An11-year-old girl sustained burn injuries after a motorcycle carrying her and her father was allegedly stopped by two youths over suspected illegal transport of beef in Mangaluru on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred around 10 am on Malali–Naralapadavu Road under Bajpe police station limits. According to police, Abdul Sattar Mullarpattna was riding the motorcycle with his minor daughter when two youths intercepted the vehicle and blocked its path.

“During the obstruction, the motorcycle’s hot silencer came in contact with the child’s leg, causing burn injuries,” a police officer said. The girl was immediately shifted to a hospital by local residents and is undergoing treatment. Her condition is reported to be stable.

The youths involved have been identified as Sumith Bhandari (21) and Rajath Nayak (30), residents of Yedapadavu. Police said the two arrived at the spot in a Tata Sumo vehicle and questioned Sattar after suspecting that beef was being transported.

Preliminary information suggests that around 19 kg of beef was allegedly being carried without valid documents. Following the incident, Sattar reportedly fled the spot, abandoning the motorcycle and the meat, police said.

A case has been registered at Bajpe police station. “We are examining the circumstances under which the vehicle was stopped and whether any laws were violated by either side,” the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.