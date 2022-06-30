Girls joining govt PU colleges to get fee exemption

Bengaluru: The State government has announced fee exemption for girl students joining the government pre-university (PU) colleges from this academic year. The total fee exemption will amount to Rs 456 per student.

Announcing this on Wednesday in Bengaluru, Education Minister BC Nagesh, stated that the government will remit the amount due to the official account of each school in the State. The rebate hitherto was given on a year-on-year basis up to 2019-20, but from 2021 the orders were to give this waiver permanently for all students joining PU courses in government colleges from the year 2022 to the academic years 2022-24.

Nagesh said it was a big social welfare measure even though the amountappears to be small. This will not only help boost the number of girls joining colleges but also bring down the dropout rate, he said.

Government-level talks are also going on with various corporates, social service organisations and many large charitable institutions to help girl students with funds to meet their other academic expenses like books, uniforms and stationery. KSRTC already has its own student welfare measures like the free and concessional travel passes for girl students.