Global Investors Meet: MP Brijesh Chowta Seeks Focus on Dakshina Kannada Investments
As the "Invest Karnataka 2025" Global Investors Meet (GIM) unfolds in Bengaluru, MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta has called on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to prioritise Dakshina Kannada district as a key destination for investments.
Mangaluru: As the "Invest Karnataka 2025" Global Investors Meet (GIM) unfolds in Bengaluru, MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta has called on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to prioritise Dakshina Kannada district as a key destination for investments. In a detailed letter, Chowta highlighted the region’s strategic advantages and its potential to attract large-scale projects across diverse sectors.
Chowta pointed out that Dakshina Kannada boasts a highly skilled workforce, globally recognised educational institutions such as NITK and Manipal University, and robust infrastructure, including port connectivity through the New Mangalore Port. These attributes, he said, position the district as a prime location for investments in IT, renewable energy, marine biotechnology, research and development, food processing, and eco-tourism.
“Despite its strengths, the region grapples with challenges such as unemployment, migration of skilled talent, and limited large-scale industrial investments,” Chowta stated. He urged the government to establish a technology innovation park in Mangaluru, upgrade the New Mangalore Port, and introduce a Coastal Economic Zone to drive global trade and manufacturing.
The MP also underscored the significance of the blue economy, advocating for sustainable marine industries, ocean research, and eco-friendly fisheries to create long-term employment for coastal communities. Additionally, he proposed promoting adventure tourism to tap into the region’s vast potential in eco-tourism and hospitality.
“By improving transport and power infrastructure for industrial zones, we can transform Dakshina Kannada into a preferred destination for global investors,” Chowta concluded, appealing to the Chief Minister to ensure that this year’s GIM leads to significant investments in the region.