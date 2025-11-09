Global Scholars Highlight Bhagavad Gita’s Cross-Cultural Relevance at Udupi Conference

Udupi: The ongoing Gita Conference in Udupi drew reflections on the Bhagavad Gita’s universal message from leading global scholars including Prof. Frank Clooney, Professor of Divinity at Harvard University, and Prof. Alan Brill, scholar of Jewish-Hindu Studies at Seton Hall University.

Prof. Clooney shared that his engagement with the Gita since the 1970s has strengthened his spiritual practice within Christianity. “By following the Gita, I have become a better Christian,” he said, encouraging students and teachers to approach the text through śravaṇa, manana and nididhyāsana rather than reading it solely as literature. He noted that Krishna’s teachings continuing beyond the Viśvarūpa chapter indicate that the Gita offers a lifelong framework for ethical and contemplative living.

Prof. Brill spoke about philosophical intersections between Judaism and Hindu traditions, noting that concepts like reincarnation are increasingly present in some Jewish theological streams. He highlighted alignments between Jewish thought and Madhvacharya’s doctrine of the individuality of the soul. “Human conduct and responsibility form the core of spiritual life — a message strongly echoed in the Gita,” he said.

Both scholars thanked the Puthige Mutt and the organizers for facilitating scholarly exchange in Udupi.