Gold Prices Reach Near All-Time High in Bengaluru – 24K at ₹9,889 Per Gram
Highlights
Gold prices in Bengaluru surge with 24K gold hitting ₹9,889 per gram. Despite no wedding or festival season, demand stays strong.
Gold prices in Bengaluru (Bangalore) have reached new highs today. The rate for 24 karat gold is now ₹9,889 per gram, rising by ₹49. The price for 22 karat gold is ₹9,065 per gram, up by ₹45, while 18 karat gold (also called 999 gold) stands at ₹7,417 per gram.
This marks one of the highest gold prices Bengaluru has seen in recent times, even though it's not currently wedding or festival season. Despite this, demand for gold remains steady, likely due to investment interest and rising global prices.
Geopolitical events, like conflicts or diplomatic issues, can lead to higher demand for gold as a safe investment, pushing its price. Economic factors like inflation and interest rates also affect gold’s value.
