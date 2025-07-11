Google search on ‘how to steal’ lands gang behind bars

Chikkamagaluru: In a bizarre incident that highlights how technology is now aiding crime, police in Chikkamagaluru district have busted a gang that used Google to learn how to commit theft. The trio, who searched online for tips on how to steal without getting caught, managed to snatch three women’s mangalsutras in just one hour before the law finally caught up with them. The gang — identified as Kallesh, Raju, and Basavaraj from Yavakanamaradi village in Belagavi district — were arrested by Birur police. Police have recovered 68 grams of stolen gold jewellery and a Pulsar bike used in the crimes.

Police said the three accused had come to Kadur looking for work but, facing a cash crunch ahead of the festival season, decided to commit chain snatching. Lacking experience, they turned to Google for help. They searched ‘how to steal’ and ‘how to escape without leaving evidence’, gathered tips online, and carefully planned their strikes accordingly.

The gang targeted women wearing mangalsutras. They would approach unsuspecting women, throw irritant powder into their eyes, snatch the chains and flee on their bike. Within a span of one hour, they committed thefts at three different places under Kadur, Birur and Singatagere police station limits. To avoid identification, the gang cleverly changed clothes three times on the same day, exactly as they had learned online. After the thefts, they even dumped their bike into a well to destroy evidence.