Government, citizens come together to restore lakes in Anekal

Bengaluru: After much persuation the government departments have finally got their act together to launch efforts to restore the lakes of Anekal and it is learnt that Yarandahalli lake will be restored to its pristine glory in six months.



After complaints by citizens for the past few years over the pollution of Yarandahalli, Kondareddy/Kahanayakanahalli and Hennagara lakes, the officials of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) along with the local citizens and NGOs inspected the site and collected the water samples.

Show cause notice was also issued to the Panchayat Development Officer, Hennagara Panchayat for the non compliance of the provisions of Water Act.

The officials had observed that desilting of Yarandahalli lake was taking place in an unscientific manner. "It was learnt from one of the members of Hennagara Panchayat that, the Hennagara panchayat authorities have taken up the desiltation/rejuvenation of the Yarandahalli lake.

The water from the lake is being pumped into an open drain at one edge through motor pump within the Yarandahalli lake and the same is connected to the storm water drains (SWD) of Yarandahalli village which passes through the storm water drains of RK Township layout and ultimately joining (which is adjacent to the STP of RK Township layout) to

Kondareddy lake/Kachnayakanahalli lake," the showcause notice read. Asif Khan from the KSPCB told this newspaper that the major issue with the degradation of the lake is the entry of sewage from the Yarandahalli village SWD.

The officials of the KSPCB in their report also noted that the sewage laden lake ultimately joins to the Kondareddy lake/Kachnayakanahalli lake directly without the treatment. Blackish sludge in the lake is also seen in some parts of the Yarandahalli lake.

The pollution control board also pulled up the panchayat for not obtaining the approval of the Board for constructing 3 MLD STP for treating sewage effluent of Yarandahalli lake.

Apprising about the latest developments Khan said that the construction of the STP will be completed within six months.

"We have served the showcase notice and now the panchayat said that they will apply for the consent. The results of the water samples will also come within a couple of days. We are hopeful that the lake will be rejuvenated within six months and I am also observing the status of other lakes as well," he added.

Vinay K and Pushpamantesh, Hennagara panchayat members and R K Keshvareddy, Ex- president of Hennagara panchayat along with other members of the panchayat approached former army veteran Captain Santosh Kumar. "We have been taking the rounds of the government departments for the rejuvenation of the lakes. After Kumar stepped in we have seen the work on the ground. Now the DPR is underway and the encroachments will be cleared soon. With the help of him we are sensing the processes with government authority to save our kachanayakanahalli, Kondareddy lake and SWD related issues. We will be successful in this at any cost," Vinay said.

Kumar is at the forefront to rejuvenate all the lakes in Anekal.

"The KSPCB officials have visited the lake. I am also observing the status of 14 other lakes in Anekal. The work with regards to removing the encroachments from the SWD and lake is going on at a good pace and we have been successful. As far as Yarandahalli lake is concerned the KSPCB came and promptly took stock of the situation," Kumar added.