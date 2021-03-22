Government of Karnataka, ITC sign MoU for watershed development 

Bengaluru: ITC Limited, a multi-business conglomerate has entered into a partnership with the Government of Karnataka to execute a Watershed Development Programme, covering over one million acres and 100 watersheds across the state.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between ITC's Social Investments programme, Mission Sunehra Kal,and the Karnataka Watershed Development Department will be in effect for three years. The agreement is part of the state government's "Watershed Development for Drought Proofing" programme which aims at covering 1.16-million acres of watershed area in 29 districts.

While ITC will contribute towards meeting the cost of experts, training, capacity building and value addition for drought proofing, the government will bear the cost of the drought proofing activities. A project management committee, with the Commissioner of the Watershed Development Department as Chairperson and ITC as Convenor, will oversee the functioning of the project.

Dr. Venkatesh M.V, Commissioner, Watershed Development Department, Government of Karnataka said, "ITC Ltd through its CSR Programmes is implementing Watershed development programmes in many parts of the country in general and Karnataka in particular.

We felt that they can add value to the programme, so partnered with ITC Ltd who will do training on drought-proofing & support for the programme Implementation. This would be a unique Public-private partnership in the state for watershed development".

Dr Ashesh Ambasta, Executive Vice President & Head Social Investments, ITC Limited said that the company's initiatives are aligned with government missions like Jal Shakti Abhiyan and More Crop Per Drop.