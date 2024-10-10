Govt approves recruitment of 5,267 teachers amid shortage crisis

Raichur: After media reports highlighted the severe shortage of teachers in government schools across the Kalyan Karnataka region, the Karnataka state government has swiftly acted, approving the recruitment of 5,267 teachers. This decision comes following an urgent proposal from the School Education Department.

A media report recently revealed the stark reality faced by schools in Raichur district, where over 2,100 government primary and secondary schools are grappling with a critical lack of teaching staff. Approximately 2.5 lakh students, many from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, attend these schools, yet more than 6,000 teacher posts remain unfilled across the district.

Of the 2,100 schools, more than 400 reportedly have only one permanent teacher, forcing them to rely heavily on guest teachers. This shortage, as highlighted by the media, has led to a decline in the quality of education available to these students.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a recent Kannada and Cultural Department program in Raichur, addressed the issue after educationist Hafizullah expressed frustration over the rush to close government schools due to the lack of teachers. In response, the state government has now sanctioned the recruitment of over 5,000 teachers to help alleviate the crisis in Kalyan Karnataka.