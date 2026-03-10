Govt drops plan to build stadium on KSIC land: Minister

Bengaluru: Sericulture Minister K Venkatesh told the legislative Assembly on Monday that the government will drop its plans to utilise five acres of land belonging to the KSIC for a stadium.

There were protests opposing the proposed construction of a sports stadium on five acres of land belonging to the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) filature factory at T Narasipura in Mysuru district.

KSIC oversees the production of famed and authentic Mysore silk sarees and other silk products. “It falls under the chief minister’s (Siddaramaiah) constituency. There was some misguidance by officers, who said there was land available there for a stadium. Now he (CM) has got to know about the facts. We are dropping it,” Venkatesh said.

The minister was responding to Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka’s claims that the government was “trying to close down” the KSIC. “The Maharaja of Mysuru set up KSIC. The government wants to build a stadium there. It is a profit-making unit. Why do you want that place? Didn’t you find any other piece of land? Give money and purchase land (for the stadium). Is there a lobby that wants to benefit by supplying silk?” Ashoka said.

Urban Development Minister B S Suresha also intervened and said the government should save the KSIC. “KSIC products have demand worldwide. We get calls from our cousins from America. There is a two-month waiting period for a silk saree. KSIC has a long history and must be encouraged. Give employees a higher salary or increase the price if needed to protect KSIC,” he said.

Appreciating Minister Venkateh’s statement, Ashoka said he welcomes the government’s decision to drop the plan to build a stadium on KSIC land. Later in a post on ‘X’, Ashoka said Venkatesh’s announcement was a clear victory for the workers and all those who stood up to protect KSIC--Mysore Silk, a proud symbol of Karnataka’s heritage. Pointing out that the historic KSIC Filature Factory at T Narasipura was established in 1912 by Maharaja of Mysuru Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, he said, “For decades, KSIC Mysore Silk has stood as a profitable, popular, world-renowned symbol of quality and Karnataka’s identity. The very idea of dismantling such an institution exposed the Congress government’s shocking disregard for our heritage, workers and environment.”

Earlier, while noting that KSIC has made a profit of Rs 96 crore this year, Ashoka said he had visited the T Narsipura unit, and those employed there are working for Rs 3,000 a month and once their appointment is confirmed, they are paid Rs 15,000-16,000.

Responding to this, Minister Venkatesh clarified that Rs 3,000 is paid during the training period and Rs 15,000 is paid as a salary upon appointment.