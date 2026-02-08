Govt launches solar power project at Vidhana Soudha and Vikasa Soudha

Bengaluru: In a major step towards promoting renewable energy, the Karnataka government has initiated the installation of solar panels at the iconic Vidhana Soudha and Vikasa Soudha buildings in Bengaluru. The project aims to encourage the use of solar energy in government institutions and reduce electricity expenses.

Officials said the initiative is part of a broader plan to motivate other public buildings, especially gram panchayat offices across the state, to adopt sustainable energy solutions. By installing solar panels at the seat of state administration, the government hopes to set an example for wider implementation.

The project is being implemented under a public–private partnership model in collaboration with SELCO Foundation, a well-known organization working in the sustainable energy sector.

Due to the heritage status and architectural importance of Vidhana Soudha, solar panels are not being installed on the main rooftop. Authorities stated that placing panels on the roof could affect the historic structure and its aesthetic value. Instead, panels are being set up in open spaces around the campus, including parking areas and other suitable locations.

At present, installation work is underway at multiple locations within the premises of both buildings. Once completed, the solar units are expected to generate around 300 kilowatts of electricity.

“This capacity will meet nearly 12 percent of the total power requirement of Vidhana Soudha and Vikasa Soudha. Though the buildings are huge, it is not possible to cover the entire energy demand through solar due to space limitations,” an official explained.

The government is confident that the project will result in significant financial savings. The two buildings together consume large amounts of electricity every month, with power bills ranging between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 15 lakh. With the new solar system in place, authorities estimate an annual saving of around Rs 20 lakh on electricity expenses. Officials also believe that the investment made in the project will be recovered within two years through reduced power bills.

Energy department sources said the initiative will serve as a model for other government offices. “This is not just about saving money. It is about sending a strong message that Karnataka is committed to clean and green energy,” an officer said.The state government plans to gradually extend similar solar installations to more public buildings in the coming years as part of its long-term sustainable development goals.