Govt PSU to go public in tourism sector, travel packages

Bengaluru: Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL), a Karnataka State government enterprise, has taken a significant leap by venturing into the public tourism sector. MB Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries, unveiled a range of travel packages on Wednesday, marking a milestone for the organisation.

The enterprise which was conducting study tours exclusively for government officials over the past two decades is now expanding its services to cater to the general public. This initiative aims to provide affordable, innovative travel solutions for all segments of society. Leveraging its extensive experience and trusted reputation, MSIL is committed to making quality travel accessible even for middle- and lower-middle-class families.

Speaking at the launch, MB Patil highlighted that MSIL’s offerings blend affordability with quality, ensuring safety, comfort, and reliability for the public. A standout feature of the initiative is the “Kitchen Concept,” which guarantees homely, hygienic food for group travellers.

“MSIL’s reputation as a government enterprise ensures trust and reliability, is likely to make it a preferred choice for Indian families. With this foray into public tourism, MSIL aims to redefine affordable travel while upholding the highest standards of service”, he added.

For individual travellers, particularly senior citizens, MSIL offers a door-to-door service, including pick-up and drop-off at their residences. Each trip is accompanied by an MSIL attendant who provides continuous care and support throughout the journey.

To further reduce financial barriers, MSIL has introduced an EMI Scheme coupled with a Lucky Dip Draw. Customers can pay for fixed-destination packages in instalments, and selected winners of the lucky dip will have their remaining EMIs waived, allowing them to travel for free. Government employees can benefit from a separate scheme that allows 50% upfront payment and instalment clearance post-travel. Additionally, Group Travel packages will allow 100 visitors in each batch.

MSIL’s tourism packages, managed by its Tours and Travels Division, include religious destinations such as Kashi, Ayodhya, Puri, and Adi Kailasa, along with several historical sites. Upcoming packages to Adi Kailasa and Varanasi are planned for September 2025, primarily targeting offline customers.

International destinations such as Dubai, Singapore, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, and European countries are also part of the offerings, with travel dates already scheduled. For the lower-middle-class segment, MSIL has launched train-cum-road packages combining train and local bus travel with included homely meals. For instance, a 15–18 day North India tour costs under Rs 20,000 per person.

The organisation is also planning eco-tourism, coastal tourism, and student-specific packages, prioritising safety and quality. Each tour will be accompanied by an MSIL manager or attendant, ensuring a seamless travel experience. For customer convenience, MSIL has set up a 24/7 helpline (080-45888882, 9353645921) and a WhatsApp contact facility, managed by a dedicated team. The Cloud-based telecom system ensures automatic call transfers to avoid delays.

Additionally, MSIL has charted out a plan aiming to increase its annual transactions to Rs 5,000 crore from the current Rs 250 crore and the initiative will be launched by Chief Minister soon.

Under project of upgradation of 200 liquor shops, 63 have already been revamped, resulting in a threefold revenue increase, Patil explained.

Further diversification includes a focus on manufacturing home paints through Mysore Paints and Varnish. NGEF, Hubballi., has been supplying transformers for the New Parliament Bhavan in New Delhi and to further facilitate this, the government is considering to establish collaboration with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), he noted. Minister also launched MSIL’s diary, calendar, and bond xerox paper during the event.

MSIL Chairman Puttaranga Shetty, Industries Department Principal Secretary S. Selvakumar, Commissioner Gunjan Krishna, and MSIL Managing Director Manoj Kumar were also present.