Govt stresses importance of local manufacturing: Patil

In a significant step towards strengthening Karnataka’s electric vehicle ecosystem, Heavy and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil on Monday handed over the Yamaha EC-06 electric motorcycle, manufactured by Karnataka-based River Mobility, to global two-wheeler major Yamaha at its manufacturing facility here.

Speaking on the occasion, Patil said the local production of environmentally friendly, efficient and sustainable two-wheelers marks a milestone in the State’s industrial growth. “The fact that such advanced electric two-wheelers are now being manufactured locally reflects Karnataka’s commitment to building a future-ready urban mobility ecosystem,” he said.

The minister also toured the factory premises and inspected the bike manufacturing process and other facilities. According to officials, the plant has the capacity to manufacture around 2,000 high-quality electric motorcycles annually.

The bikes will be fitted with locally manufactured batteries capable of supporting up to one lakh kilometres of usage and will carry a 10-year warranty.

Patil said local manufacturing would generate substantial economic value by creating skilled employment, strengthening local supply chains and opening new opportunities for small and medium enterprises.

With the automobile market rapidly transitioning towards electric vehicles, the minister noted that the State government has already established thousands of EV charging stations across Karnataka and plans to expand the network further. This, he said, reflects the government’s strong commitment to developing EV infrastructure.

The event was attended by Hoskote MLA and KEONICS Chairman Sharath Bachegowda, Yamaha India President Jim Aoyama, Industries Department Commissioner Gunjan Krishna, River Mobility CEO Aravind Mani, co-founder Vipin George,

and other officials.