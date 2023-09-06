Govt to review on making Madhugiri a separate district: CM Siddaramaiah

Tumkur: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that for the mental and physical fitness of the children of the country, Ksheera Bhagya Yojana has been implemented and more than 54 lakh children are consuming nutritious food every day and it has received immense appreciation at the international level.

After inaugurating the 10th anniversary celebration program of Ksheera Bhagya Yojana organized by Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers Mahamandal and District Cooperative Milk Producers Union in Madhugiri. CM Siddaramaiah said, "Children can be healthy and get a good education only if they are mentally and physically fit. Keeping in view the welfare of poor and middle class children of all castes and all religions, we have implemented Ksheera Bhagya Yojana. We have provided nutritious food to millions of children every day for ten years. He explained that this project of our pride has won international acclaim."

If we designed a program that would benefit the lives of the poor and the middle class, the BJP tried to thwart the program. He criticized Prime Minister Modi himself for uttering lies that the state would become financially bankrupt due to pro-poor programmes, he said.

The Chief Minister questioned whether the country's economy would not be damaged if Ambani and Adani were given to Prime Minister Modi.

Home Minister G Parameshwar, Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna, Animal Husbandry and Sericulture Minister K Venkatesh, KMF President Bhimanaik, MLAs Ranganath, Shadakshari were present on the stage.

The price of milk per liter has been increased by Rs 3 to benefit the cattle keepers and farmers. The Shoe Bhagya program was announced for school children in Madhugiri. I never wore sandals until I went to high school. Shoe Bhagya was implemented because my situation should not be faced by other children. BJP cheated the people of the district by not paying adequate funds for Ettinhole project, CM said.

He said, The previous BJP government did not provide assistance to the Tunga Upper Badra project. The central government is not agreeing to our demand that it should be declared as a national project. I will definitely look into KN Rajanna's demand to make Madhugiri a district. I am promising that we will put a ropeway on the monolith hill in Madhugiri which is famous in Asia. If K N Rajanna loses politically, it will be a huge loss for the people of Madhugiri. Rajanna worked tirelessly for the poor.