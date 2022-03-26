Grohe launches water conservation campaign in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: As part of the World Water Day celebration, Grohe, a renowned bathroom and kitchen fittings company, launched a campaign, "Every drop of water counts" in Bengaluru to raise awareness on water conservation.

The campaign has been launched in partnership with Aabid Surti, whose Drop Dead Foundation, a one-man NGO with the tagline, "Save every drop or drop dead." His team goes around fixing leaking taps in homes free of cost.

Speaking on the occasion, the octogenarian said, "As a one-man NGO, I've avoided over 20 million liters of water in the last decade. In the context of green building guidelines, water recycling, rainwater harvesting and other large-scale projects in the country, what should we, as citizens, do to prevent unnecessary water wastage? According to studies, more than 7800 literes of water per year is wasted if one drop of water is leaked per second! He said it was a big loss, especially in large parts of the country where water was not available adequately."

He called upon the public to save every drop of water, "Billions of litres of ground water per year are being wasted by water leaks in millions of homes. This is a simple problem that can be solved. However, due to lack of awareness people are neither rushing nor interested in solving the problem. Imagine how much water we could save each year if we all took action and took action."

Speaking at the inauguration of the Awareness Campaign, Bobby Joseph, Country Leader, Grohe India Pvt Ltd said, "We believe in water as a valuable resource in GROHE. We are practicing what we should experience and not waste. Against this backdrop, we have organized a campaign to raise awareness among citizens on the impacts of water wastage this time on World Water Day, and what steps should be taken to rectify the leakage."

"We appeal to all citizens of the society to join hands with us in this good work. Because this water saving mission requires the support of everyone.

We need to save every drop of water for the future of our environment. Let us all pledge together in this regard," he added

Through this campaign we aim to inspire at least 1 lakh people to pledge to prevent water leakage and save water. If we commit to this important task, we can save millions of bottles of water in just one year! We are getting the support of plumbers to select water leak repair societies in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore, said Joseph.