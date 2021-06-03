Growing concern over impact of second Covid wave on mental health 

Bengaluru: The ramifications of Covid on mental health owing to the distress caused by personal loss or financial stress have come into sharp focus and there is a growing concern about the mental health post Covid-19.

So much so that the Telangana High Court while hearing a batch of PILs on Covid-19 recently asked the government about its plans to handle mental health of patients who lost their dear ones to the virus.

Dr Seema Mehrotra, Professor of Clinical Psychology, NIMHANS, said, "No doubt, there is an increasing awareness of psychological difficulties and distress associated with Covid in organizations, institutions and the public in general. There is definitely a heightened need to mobilize various kinds of support and individuals are reaching out to a wider range of support systems, including informal support which is needed and helpful. It would be rather premature to say whether this also translates to increased rates of help-seeking from mental health professionals per se, as it is a dynamic and evolving situation."

She added that any changes in trends of help-seeking for mental health from professionals would depend on multiple factors such as the nature and severity of distress, individuals' perception about their distress, felt needs, their perception about what mental health professionals may be able to offer, accessibility and affordability of professional services as well as support and encouragement from family and friends etc.

Dr.Manjula, Professor of Clinical Psychology, NIMHANS stated that the trend in the first wave and second wave seem to be different with respect to help seeking. "While in the first wave more people seemed to have sought help (e.g. from various helplines etc.) due to the newness of the situation and there was also some time for people to contact the professionals; in the second wave, with the rapid rise in infections, increased mortality and many relatives and family members getting infected, most are preoccupied with issues related to addressing physical health, coping with the situational demands, and immediate necessities. Despite more mental health issues now, individuals and families may be finding it more difficult to attend to these issues by reaching out to professionals," she explained.

Dr Satish Kumar, Consultant - Clinical Psychologist, Manipal Hospitals laid stress on the importance of mental health post covid since there are post Covid complications like fatigue and others which can make a person develop anxiety as to one feels they are not improving and further assessment is required.

He added that post covid counseling is focused on providing education about the health and what to anticipate so patients do not panic as they develop fatigue and other complications. "Self care is very important which involves both physical and mental health. Mental health self care involves good sleep and healthy food intake, practice breathing and relaxation techniques. Monitoring one's thoughts and talking to others when required and correcting one's thoughts if we have irrelevant fears about health should be given prime importance. When others are not keeping well the way we treat others and take care of them, the same should be done to oneself by being self compassionate," he added.

Dr Paulomi Sudhir, Professor of Clinical Psychology, NIMHANS commented that testing positive for COVID-19 and having to experience the ups and downs of the infection and isolation are certainly very challenging and stressful. "Getting back to normal routine and taking care of self, particularly mental health is very important. Anxieties related to COVID-19 and the impact of uncertainty, due to rise in infections and apprehensions regarding available health care if there is an emergency are other concerns that add to the stress being experienced," she elaborated.

Dr Sudhir also observed that consultations have primarily been related to dealing with uncertainty, managing self- care, particularly when families are separated for long periods of time, a sense of loss due to inability to have a control over events happening around , as well as disruptions in routine. "COVID 19 situations can be a significant factor in triggering these responses. Another significant theme is that of grief- due to loss of loved ones and the circumstances surrounding such losses," she said.

Dr. Manjula pointed out that though psychological disturbances such as anxiety and depressive symptoms are on the rise, these do not necessarily amount to a psychiatric diagnosis, particularly in individuals who have not had any pre-existing mental health difficulties.

Elaborating further she added, "These reflect individuals ' efforts at coping with highly challenging situations and highlight the value of mental health support and care provision. Apart from the general public, several health care professionals themselves are also reporting issues such as fatigue, sleep difficulties, anxieties, losses and also secondary trauma due being witness to suffering of others and a sense of burnout."

Dr Pratima Murthy, Professor of Psychiatry said that of late there is a concern for mental health owing to the difficulties people have been going through in terms of rehealth, economic loss, loss of life and the readjustment to newer ways of living.

She added, "When the post Covid care clinic gets established then all of them should have an important component of mental health as well because generally they will be focussing on physical health but it is important to have the focus on mental health evaluation and support.

Prakriti Poddar, Global Head for Mental Health at Round Glass, Managing Trustee Poddar Foundation remarked that due to the pandemic it is common for everyone to experience increased levels of distress and anxiety, particularly as a result of social isolation.

"There is a concern that mental-health problems may rise or are rising. Therefore, being aware of how you're feeling and knowing what you can do to look after your mental wellbeing is an important part of staying healthy during this challenging time.

Good mental health and positive wellbeing can help us better cope with the COVID-19 threat and the uncertainty it's creating," she added.