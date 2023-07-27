Hariprasad springs back Emerges as the top leader of Billavas

Mangaluru: BK Hariprasad, the stalwart leader and the driving force behind the Congress party's victory in the 2023 assembly elections, now finds himself on the sidelines after the elections, but his 41 years standing in politics has stood him in good stead as he sprang back into centrestage. Many people in his party may not approve of his method but in the end, the game of survival in politics is thinking out of the box remedies.



Hariprasad has shot up as the top leader in the Billava community (OBC) which has at least three variants in Karnataka including Billava, Eediga and Namdharis. Billavas and Namdharis are the coastal variants and Eedigas are from the Malnad variant. Some of the top leaders in the past in this community were Sarekoppa Bangarappa who went onto become the Chief Minister and B Janardhana Poojary who was the KPCC president and union minister of Finance and a close confidante of Gandhi-Nehru family. B.K. Hariprasad has emerged as a prominent figure within this community after both Bangarappa and Poojary faded out in politics.

The Billava community is also a part of the AHINDA movement which S Siddaramiah the tall leader of Congress and the present Chief Minister had rolled out at least 2 decades back. To make a come back big into the politics Hariprasad was backed by the community and on the strength he had recently challenged Siddaramiah strategically in his own inimitable ways. Today Hariprasad has been looked up by the community as a hope for the Billava-Eediga and Namdhari community for political prominence which is otherwise dominated by Vokkaliga, Kuruba and Muslims in the Congress ecosystem. Observers believe that Hariprasad's vocal stance against Siddaramaiah has created a space for not just Hariprasad but also his community. .

With the backing of those who lost their ministerial berths, including Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Hariprasad is positioning himself as a strong voice against Siddaramaiah's leadership. Siddaramaiah's focus on advocating for the interests of backward classes through the AHINDA movement has set the stage for Hariprasad to rally the support of his community, particularly in the coastal region where he campaigned extensively during the assembly elections.

As Hariprasad embarks on this new role, there are speculations about his potential to become a prominent leader for the community. He is backed by Pranavananda Swamiji who is assuming a relegious leadership in not just the three variants of the community but also 85 other groups and sub castes all over the South India which has been seen by the political analysts as a new strong group emerging in the South Indian politics in general and Karnataka Billavas, Eedigas and Namdharis getting support from these groups.

His remarks against Siddaramaiah have garnered support from Pranavananda Seer of the community, further boosting his standing among the Idiga people. Notably, Siddaramaiah's influence extends not only in Karnataka but also across South India, where a substantial population of the community resides, including Kerala. A major community which is called Malayali Billavas (Thias) has also added strength to Hariprasad.

However, political analysts caution that despite the recent rise in prominence, Hariprasad may face challenges in maintaining his hold on power. His electoral track record has seen ups and downs, with losses in Gandhinagar, Bengaluru, in 1983, and unsuccessful attempts in two Lok Sabha elections, including the one from Bengaluru South in 2019.

Having served five terms as a Rajya Sabha member, Hariprasad has recently transitioned to state politics, taking on the role of the leader of the opposition in the Legislative Council. Nevertheless, his ambitions have faced setbacks, as the Congress denied him a ministerial berth when they came to power. One of Hariprasad’s close associates felt that he must have got a ministerial berth in the Congress government when the party had such a convincing margin. They attribute a major portion of this victory to Hariprasad, who along with Randeep Singh Surjewala had whipped up the winning potion for the Congress.

As the leader of the opposition in the legislative council, Hariprasad's responsibilities are critical in holding the ruling government accountable. His sharp intellect and debating skills make him a formidable force in the council, ensuring that the government's actions are thoroughly scrutinized and questioned. Even his bitter critics in BJP in both Rajya Sabha and Karnataka Vidhana Parishat (Council) had secretly admired his command over the the subjects he raised in those houses.

However, recent developments have left many surprised as Hariprasad has been seemingly sidelined within the party. Despite his immense contributions to the party's success, he finds himself in a position where his influence and role have been diminished.