Hassan: Farmers want their land records registered

Hassan: The State government going by the recommendations of the Forest and Revenue departments have noticed over 120 families in four different survey numbers in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district.

Following the notice, hundreds of demonstrators from the taluk have today placed a demand for registering the land in their names citing the reason that they were staying there for over fifty years.

The demonstrators were backed by the Karnataka Farmers' Association.

Farmers have criticised the Forest Department and have filed a complaint again the department taking away the land from the farmers.

"These lands are used by the farmers for cultivating three crops in a year. The government is actually acting on the recommendations of the forest and revenue departments, without knowing the ground report" said Naveen Kumar, leader of the Association.

These lands are situated in Madanpur and Pathi villages with four different revenue and forest survey numbers. In articles 50, 53, and 57 of the government's application, the government requests that the land be regularised for illegal encroachments. The Revenue Department has also issued some people with a title deed. Some have even come up with title deeds in their names.

On this land, all of the families are involved in farming operations, growing coffee and black pepper.

They've also filed a petition for the construction of decent residences on the same land using the government's official application form 94C / 94C. However, the forest service has now issued a notification stating that the area is their property.

The state government is pursuing policies by the Forest and Revenue Department to acquire land from farmers rather than land for impoverished farmers who are growing and cultivating the land for their livelihood Naveen Kumar stated