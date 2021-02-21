Hassan: Five killed,14 injured in road accident

Hassan: Bangalore-Mangalore National highway-75 witnessed a ghastly accident in the wee hours of Sunday in which five people died on the spot and 14 were injured. The deceased have been identified as Sunil Kumar (25) Pradeep Kumar (26), Naveen Kumar (30) and Chandrashekhar (28) -- the occupants of a Tata Sumo coming from Mulbagal in Kolar district.



The incident happened after two cars collided near Kanchattalli village. The accident occurred when the driver of the Tata Sumo applied a sudden brake resulting in a Qualis hitting the rear end of the Sumo. The condition of some of the injured was critical, according to police.

Superintendent of police of Hassan R Srinivasa Gowda immediately rushed to the spot and had the the injured and the bodies shifted to the nearby hospital in HIMS.

While passengers in the ill-fated Tata Sumo were going to Manjunatheshwara temple in Dharmasthala, the occupants of the Qualis were heading towards Udupi for a private function from Kolar Gold Fields (KGF).