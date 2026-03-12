Haveus Aerotech expands India’s MRO footprint

Bengaluru: Haveus Aerotech India Limited continues to redefine the aerospace Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) landscape in India, announcing a series of strategic expansions and first-of-their-kind regulatory approvals aimed at bolstering the nation’s aviation infrastructure.

In a significant move for regional aviation, Haveus Aerotech has secured DGCA approval for its Bangalore facility to handle specialized Galley, Avionics and Life-Saving Equipment. This facility now hosts South India’s first and only Safran Cabin Germany-authorized service station. With existing authorizations already operational in North India, Haveus Aerotech now provides a seamless, dual-region support network.