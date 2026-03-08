Havyaka language academy formation welcomed

Leadersof the Congress party and members of the Havyaka-speaking community have welcomed the decision of the Karnataka government to establish a Havyaka Language Academy, describing it as an important step towards preserving linguistic diversity.

Havyaka is considered a socio-linguistic dialect of Kannada and has a distinct place in the linguistic landscape because of its cultural and historical richness. The dialect is widely spoken among the Havyaka community living in districts such as Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Udupi, Kodagu and Kasaragod. It is estimated that more than six lakh people speak Havyaka Kannada.

Speaking on the occasion, community representatives noted that India’s cultural strength lies in its diversity of languages, cuisines and traditions. Preserving dialects and smaller linguistic traditions is essential for maintaining this diversity, they said.

They pointed out that dialects play a crucial role in strengthening communication and cultural bonding within communities and serve as an effective medium for expressing social ideas and traditions.

In a time when smaller cultural traditions face the risk of being overshadowed by dominant influences, platforms such as language academies help communities actively engage with their linguistic heritage, they said.

Welcoming the government’s initiative, community members expressed gratitude to Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Kannada and Culture Minister Shivraj Tangadagi for facilitating the establishment of the Havyaka Language Academy.

They said the move would help promote the language, encourage cultural research and provide a platform for future generations to preserve the Havyaka linguistic tradition.