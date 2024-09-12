HC restrains media from publishing Darshan case details

Bengaluru: The High Court has issued an interim order restricting 38 media outlets from broadcasting or publishing confidential details related to the charge sheet filed against Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa. The order comes as part of an ongoing case in which Darshan sought protection from what he described as intrusive media coverage.

Justice Hemant Chandan Gowder granted the ex-parte interim order after Darshan’s legal team presented a prima facie case for such an injunction. The court’s ruling prohibits the media from airing sensitive information related to the charge sheet, which Darshan argued could potentially damage his reputation.

The court has also instructed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to notify the 38 media houses about the ruling, ensuring they comply with the order. The ministry has been tasked with monitoring any violations and taking appropriate action if necessary.

Representing Darshan, senior advocate Prabhulinga K Navadagi pointed out that despite a prior injunction issued by a civil court on August 27, media outlets continued to publish and broadcast sensitive information. Navadagi criticised this behaviour, stating that it undermined legal standards and contributed to biased reporting that jeopardised both Darshan’s reputation and the integrity of the investigation.

The actor’s legal team also accused the media of conducting interviews with retired police officers and ex-employees, which they claim has skewed public perception and painted Darshan in a negative light. In support of his argument, Navadagi referenced earlier rulings by the Bombay High Court, Karnataka High Court, and the Supreme Court that stress the importance of maintaining fair and impartial media coverage during legal proceedings.

It is to be noted that this order came to light after the Home Minister of Karnataka, Dr. G Parameshwara was enraged at the media for asking questions about Darshan’s case. After the extensive charge sheet was filed against Darshan, several juicy details have indeed put his reputation at stake.