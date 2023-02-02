HD Kumara swamy should become CM again, says JD(S) MLA

Mysuru: The Chamundeshwari constituency MLA G T Devegowda appealed voters to elect him and Periyapatna MLA K Mahadev as it is their last election and they will be away in next assembly hosting. Addressing at the party workers meeting at Periyapatna near here on Wednesday he said that we should honour former prime minister H D Deve Gowda by striving hard to win in election. Garlanding the body of Devegowda after his death is no use.

JDS workers in Chittenahalli, Poonadahalli Hunasavadi andNaviluru gathered in large numbers. Deve Gowda appealed that JDS leader H D Kumara swamy should become chief minister of the state again hence it is our duty to strive to elect more number of MLAs from old mysuru region. Mysuru district co operative milk union (MYMUL) president P M Prasanna said that if the party does not give ticket to his father and sitting MLA K Mahadev he would not actively participate in politics. He said Some people are involved in a troll on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media against MLA K Mahadev.

He warned that they would face consequences if they continue false propoganda against MLA Mahadev. Addressing the gathering Periyapatna MLA K Mahadev said, "I have taken the Periyapatana taluk to the path of development." Prior to the meeting, hundreds of JDS activists staged a bike rally from the village of Chittanahalli in Taluk to Mallinathpur village via Beletur, Nandinathpur, Hunsawadi and Kundanahalli Circle.

The meeting was attended by JDS taluk unit president Annayya Shetty, Taluk women's unit president Preity Aras , MYMUL Director HD Rajendra, District Co operative central Bank Director CN Ravi, Municipal President K Mahesh, TAPCMS Director Sunita Manjunath and others were present.