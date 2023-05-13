HD Kumaraswamy coming from Singapore today

In the absence of JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, who is in Singapore for a health checkup and is expected to return Saturday morning, party patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has reportedly contacted party leaders and candidates who may win, over the phone and asked them to stay loyal to the party and its leadership, and to not to fall prey to allurements by other parties.

The three parties are also said to have contacted some independents who have chances of winning the polls, to get them on their side, keeping in mind the possibility of a fractured verdict.

