HD Kumaraswamy seeks repeat performance of clean sweep in Mandya

Mandya: The Pancha Ratna Rath Yatra under the leadership of former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy is going on successfully in Mandya district. On the 6th day, the Panch Ratna Rath Yatra has arrived at KR Pete. The Rath Yatra has been conducted on a grand scale in K R Pete which is also district in charge minister Narayana Gowdas Constituency.Thousands of JDS workers garlanded Kumaraswamy along the way, garlands of paddy , apples, sugarcane, jaggery . were prepared and placed on Kumaraswamy through a crane.

Now, the activists shouted slogans with cheers as the HDK chariot pulled away. On this occasion, flowers were showered on the people who joined the yatra through a helicopter. Later, firecrackers were burst welcomed by various artistic troupes including Veeragase, Puja kunita, Tamate Vadya. There was a crowd on the both sides buildings to see Kumara Swamy. This further doubled the excitement of the JDS workers.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, Kumaraswamy lashed out at Minister Narayan Gowda. He said that 'When I was CM, I had released hundreds of crores for road development in KR Pete constituency. Even now, the programmes I took up in KR Pete are continuing. Narayana Gowda is saying that he has done works that no one else has done as a minister. Bukanakere is former CM Yeddyurappa's hometown, this road itself could not be repaired. I will not descend to the level of discussing about Narayana Gowda. But soon his colour will be revealed' he thundered.

He lashed out against the BJP saying that the people will decide about this. He said 'The Gangamata community knows the injustice of reservation. May the JDS government come to power with your blessings. Then surely the government will consider it as special reservation and provide justice to the Gangamata community.'

Kumaraswamy promised that he will increase the economy of your community.

'I feel that already the four day Mandya district tour has been fully blessed by the people of the four assembly constituencies in a wonderful manner. Last time, Mandya district people have blessed the candidates to win seven out of seven seats'. Similarly, he expressed his opinion that he believes that the people of Mandya will bless our seven candidates with more votes than earlier.

Reacting to the precautionary measures taken by the government as a precaution against Covid, that is their duty. But I have information that there is no need to worry to that extent. Commenting on Union Home Minister Amit Shah visit to Mandya on 30th of this month, he said that Amit Shah's coming will not bring any surprise. Karnataka will be his home every day. Amit Shah may come to Karnataka till next May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may come. Already, the hordes of central government ministers are coming. But they are coming for the sake of elections and not to provide solutions to the problems of the people of Karnataka. He said that they are just coming to ask for votes in the election.