HDK approaches HC seeking to quash FIR against him

Bengaluru: Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, along with his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy and associate Suresh Babu, has approached the Karnataka High Court to request the dismissal of a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Bengaluru police.

The petition, submitted by Kumaraswamy and his associates, contends that Inspector General of Police M Chandrashekhar’s complaint was “malafide” and driven by “political motives.”

In his complaint, Chandrashekhar charged that Union Steel and Heavy Industries Minister Kumaraswamy, had threatened him — a government servant — from discharging his duties.

The complainant noted that he was heading the Special Investigation Team probing a mining case in which Kumaraswamy is an accused.

The probe against Kumaraswamy pertains to allegations that he illegally approved a 550-acre

mining lease to Sri Sai Venkateswara Minerals (SSVM) in Ballari district in violation of the law, during his tenure as Karnataka chief minister from 2006 to 2008.

“The SIT, after preparing the investigation report and finding substantial

evidence and material to prosecute the accused (Kumaraswamy), had written to His Excellency, the Governor of Karnataka, seeking sanction for prosecution against the accused Sh H D Kumaraswamy on 21/11/2023,” Chandrashekhar said in his complaint lodged at Sanjay Nagar police station.