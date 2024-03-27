Live
HDK hints on contesting LS polls from Mandya
Bengaluru: Giving enough indication about him contesting the Lok Sabha polls from the Mandya constituency, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said an official announcement about the party's candidates from the three segments that it will be contesting in Karnataka will be made soon. To save the party and to strengthen its roots, the people of Mandya want him to contest from there, the former chief minister said, as he called the district the "heart of JD(S)".
“ Before making the official announcement, I have called a meeting of former legislators from Mandya. After discussing with them, I will officially announce," Kumaraswamy said.
Speaking to reporters after the core committee meeting, the state JD(S) president said a final decision is also being made for the Kolar seat. "In the NDA alliance, three seats have been given to us (Kolar, Mandya and Hassan). In the next process to win the elections, I will soon be holding a meeting with BJP friends to resolve all issues and to have proper coordination," he added.