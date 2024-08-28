HDK visits BHEL- Electronics Division

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H D Kumaraswamy, said on Tuesday that ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives have been instrumental in positioning India as the world’s third-largest economy by enhancing industrial production.

The minister visited the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) Electronics Division, located on Mysuru Road in the city. He also acknowledged the foundational contributions of BHEL, a legacy initiated by the foresight of the Mysuru Maharajas and Sir M Visvesvaraya, to the nation’s industrial sector. “Despite challenges, BHEL continues to operate profitably, with significant contributions to the power sector, where it holds over 40 per cent market share in the thermal power segment, as well as to the Indian Army and the space sector,” he added.

Kumaraswamy also cautioned BHEL over financial mismanagement. He expressed concern over the company’s profit margins, emphasising the importance of vigilant management to avoid potential risks. He urged officials and employees to ensure the company’s continued financial health. The minister also referenced several review meetings held in New Delhi to assess the company’s performance, commending BHEL’s strong management, skilled workforce, and technical expertise. He expressed hope that BHEL would continue to thrive, avoiding the financial difficulties faced by other historical industries in Bengaluru, such as HMT, BEML, ITI, HAL, and BEL. During his visit, Kumaraswamy inspected various divisions of the unit, reviewed ongoing activities, and engaged with senior officials and workers. The union minister was accompanied by BHEL-Electronics Division Executive Director, Shyam Babu, and other senior officials.