Healthy families build a strong nation: Lakshmi Hebbalkar

Healthy families build a healthy nation, and a healthy nation creates a strong future, said Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Development Lakshmi Hebbalkar. She was speaking after inaugurating the Mpowering Minds 2026 – Women’s Mental Health Summit held at a private hotel in Bengaluru on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said healthy women are the foundation of healthy families. Congratulating Mpower for a decade of dedicated service in the field of mental health, she noted that Bengaluru is a city known for ideas, innovation and the courage to think differently — and that the same courage is needed to address women’s mental health.

“We need the courage to speak, the courage to listen, and the courage to act. Mental health is not a subject to be ignored; it is about life itself,” she said.

Hebbalkar observed that women are the backbone of families, communities and workplaces. “Behind their strength lies a silent burden — emotional strain, responsibilities, expectations and sacrifices. Many smiles hide stress, and many strong women carry invisible struggles,” she remarked.

She highlighted that every stage of a woman’s life brings new challenges — from young girls facing academic pressure, to working women balancing careers and households, to mothers navigating life changes, and elderly women coping with loneliness.

Citing studies, the Minister said thousands of women in the state experience mental health issues. “These are not just statistics — they represent lives, families and futures. No single institution can solve this alone. Supporting one mind requires an entire society. The government, institutions and communities all share responsibility,” she stressed.

Government initiatives for women

Hebbalkar said the state government has implemented several programmes aimed at empowering women. Under the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme, eligible women receive ₹2,000 per month as financial assistance. Through the ‘Shakti’ scheme, women across the state are provided free bus travel. “Women’s empowerment remains our core objective,” she said.

The event was attended by Neerja Birla, founder of the Aditya Birla Education Trust; Dr. Pratima Murthy, Director of National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS); and mental health experts including Eamon McCrory, Peter Fonagy, Dr. Shyam Bhat and Duru Shah, among others.