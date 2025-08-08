Heavy rains trigger landslide at Balebare Ghat

Shivamogga: Following a landslide caused by heavy rains, Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde has issued an order prohibiting the movement of heavy vehicles through Balebare Ghat in Hosanagar taluk. The restriction will remain in place throughout the monsoon season as a precautionary measure.

The affected stretch lies on the Thirthahalli–Kundapura State Highway-52, specifically between 42.10 km and 42.20 km near the hairpin bend in Balebare Ghat. The base of the concrete road has been severely impacted by soil erosion due to continuous rainfall since late May. While temporary repair works are underway, the risk of further landslides remains high due to ongoing rains.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that in the interest of public safety, all heavy vehicles will be diverted through alternate routes. The Public Works Department’s Executive Engineer from the Shivamogga Division had requested the temporary notification, following a detailed report on the condition of the stretch.

Authorities, including the Shivamogga Superintendent of Police, Assistant Regional Transport Officers, and officials from both Shivamogga and Udupi districts, have confirmed the vulnerability of the road. Their assessments highlighted the urgent need to restrict heavy traffic until conditions improve.