Heavy security, traffic curbs announced for R- Day parade

Bengaluru: Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh has announced elaborate security arrangements and traffic restrictions across the city, especially around the parade venue.

Speaking to the media, the commissioner said extensive measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the Republic Day parade. A total of around 2,000 police personnel will be deployed for security duties, while 516 parade members will participate in the ceremonial march.

The Republic Day parade will commence at 8.58 am. Members of the public who wish to witness the celebrations have been advised to reach the venue before 8 am. The commissioner said early arrival is essential for security screening. He added that it would be difficult to complete checks for those arriving after 8 am and urged people to cooperate with the police. Apart from the Karnataka Police, contingents from the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force, Assam Rifles and Tamil Nadu Police will also take part in the parade, adding to the ceremonial significance of the event. The police have also announced traffic restrictions to facilitate the parade. On January 26, vehicular movement will be restricted between 8.30 am and 10.30 am on several key roads. Traffic on Cubbon Road will be prohibited in both directions from BRV Junction to Kamaraj Road Junction during this period.

Similarly, restrictions will be in place on Central Street from Anil Kumble Circle to Shivajinagar Bus Stand. Traffic will also be stopped on Cubbon Road from CTO Circle to KR Road Junction. In addition, MG Road will be closed to vehicular movement between Anil Kumble Circle and Queens Circle.

The police have imposed a no-parking rule along all restricted stretches. Commuters have been advised to use alternative routes and plan their travel in advance to avoid inconvenience. Commissioner Singh appealed to citizens to cooperate with the police and adhere to traffic advisories, stating that the measures were necessary to ensure safety and maintain order during the national celebrations.