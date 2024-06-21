Hebbalu villagers announce Rs 1 lakh reward to those who can solve house fly menace

Davangere: Hebbalu village, located adjacent to the Pune-Bangalore National Highway in Davangere taluk, is known for its educated population and farmers who cultivate commercial crops such as nuts and coconuts. Many villagers invest in higher education for their children, but their peace is being disrupted by flies.

Each year, during the rainy season, the villagers endure a severe infestation of flies that lasts for three to five months. The flies swarm everywhere, causing immense distress. Frustrated by this perennial issue, the residents of Hebbalu have now announced a reward of one lakh rupees for anyone who can solve the problem.

The fly problem began in 2014, and the primary cause has been identified as the numerous chicken farms located nearby. These farms, mostly run by individuals from Andhra Pradesh, have been operating for decades. The farm owners are influential and have been accused of intimidating the villagers. They allegedly meet only those officials who they choose to, making it difficult for the villagers to get their grievances addressed. Despite numerous appeals by the villagers to the Tehsildars and Collectors over the years, no effective action has been taken. With the onset of the rainy season, the situation in Hebbalu has become unbearable once again.

The constant presence of flies has led to widespread illness among the villagers. Many people, unable to work due to sickness, have been forced to spend their hard-earned money on medical expenses instead of maintaining their households. DC Dr M.V. Venkatesh has stated that a meeting will be convened to address the issue and take appropriate action. The villagers have urged the district administration to treat this matter with the seriousness it deserves and to implement a lasting solution. The community's plea emphasizes that neglecting such a critical issue not only affects their health but also their livelihood and overall well-being.

The villagers hope that this renewed effort, coupled with the incentive of the reward, of Rs one lakh will finally bring an end to their years of suffering and restore peace to their community.