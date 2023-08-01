high command calls meeting of leaders to discuss LS polls

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress president D.K. Shivakumar stated on Monday that the Congress high command has called a meeting of state leaders to chalk out the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said, “we have to devise the action plan for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. I want to take responsibility for all leaders.” Shivakumar stated that the meeting will discuss the criteria for the selection of candidates.

All senior leaders have been called to Delhi for this meeting, he added. Answering a question on differences within the Congress party, Shivakumar stated that there are no differences among party leaders.The Congress wants to wrest the maximum seats from the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka this time. In the previous election tbr party managed to win only one seat.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had declared that the party would win 15 to 20 seats in the state in the upcoming elections. However, infighting within the party seems to be a game spoiler.

The statements by Home Minister G. Parameshwara and MLC B.K. Hariprasad questioning the leadership of Siddaramaiah have affected the Congress in the state. The alleged letters by over 12 MLAs has further damaged the party’s image. MLA B.R. Patil had stated that he had told the leadership at the recent legislature party meeting that he won’t sit quiet if his self respect is hurt and had also raised many questions. Sources said that the Congress leadership after closely observing these developments has called for a meeting to quell the

dissent. (IANS)