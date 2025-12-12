High command has ruled out leadership change, reiterates Yathindra

Bengaluru: The leadership tussle in Karnataka resurfaced once again with Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, reiterating that the high command has ruled out any change in leadership in the state.

The statement has gained significance as CM Siddaramaiah has maintained that he will abide by the high command’s decision regarding any leadership change. The matter also took a serious turn after Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar sought a clarification from the CM on the issue.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi on Thursday, Yathindra, reacting to questions on the possibility of a leadership change, said, “There is no tussle for the CM’s post. I have already told you. Now everything is clear. The high command has clearly said that, as of now, there will be no changes in leadership.” Responding to this, Dy CM Shivakumar remarked, “I think the CM will reply for him.” The development is seen as likely to further intensify the leadership debate within the party. It may be noted that Shivakumar is considered a strong contender for the Chief Minister’s post.

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, a close associate of Siddaramaiah, said, “Siddaramaiah will act as per the instructions of the high command. No decision has been made regarding a leadership change. We will follow what the CM says. Whatever the CM and the high command say, we will abide by it.”

Excise Minister R.B. Timmapur said that Siddaramaiah has already stated he will abide by the high command’s decision and that Shivakumar too has said he will follow the party’s directions. “The high command will decide after taking the opinions of the MLAs,” he added.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain, a staunch supporter of Dy CM Shivakumar, said, “If we talk about leadership, they issue a notice. Our high command is powerful, not weak. There is discipline in the Congress party. We are committed to that discipline. No one can override the high command.”