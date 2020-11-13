High heels proved fatal for soon-to-wed couple

Mysuru: It was the high heels of the bride-to-be, which led to the tragic accident resulting in the death of a couple during their pre wedding photo shoot on river Cauvery recently. The boat on which the soon-to-be married couple were standing capsized at Mudukthore in Talakadu police station limits in T Narsipur taluk on Monday.

Speaking to the Hans India, Talakadu police inspector and investigating officer of the case, Siddaiah explained that the couple -- Chandrashekar (30) and Shashikala (20), residents of Kyathamaranahalli area of Mysuru city -- had reached Mudukthore around 1 p.m. on Monday, after finishing several pre wedding photo sessions at different destinations in Mysuru city. They had about 100 photographs taken before they reached Mudukthore. The couple and four other others including relatives and the photographer travelled from one end of the river to the other end. While returning, the groom-to-be wanted to pose for photos from the boat. They both got into the boat and moved just 10 feet away from the shore. Despite the boat driver's warning to the woman to take off her high-heel footwear, she refused so did her fiancé to remove his shoes. When they were posing for photos from one end, the weight increased on that side of the boat and the bride-to-be lost balance because of her high-heel footwear resulting in the tragedy," the inspector said.

The couple got engaged last year and their wedding was scheduled to be held on November 22.

A case of negligence, under section 304 IPC has been registered against driver of the boat Moogappa in Talakadu police station for not taking safety precautions.

Mysuru SP C B Rishyanth said that they were investigating to find out whether the couple had permission from the concerned for the photo-shoot. Action would be taken if anyone fails to take permission for such photo-shoot, he said.