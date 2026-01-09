High-stakes DCC Bank election heats up as top leaders enter fray

Chikkamagaluru: Theelection battle for the District Central Cooperative (DCC) Bank in Chikkamagaluru is intensifying with each passing day, creating a charged political atmosphere across the district. As in previous elections, heavyweight political leaders have entered the fray this time as well, adding a distinct and high-profile dimension to the contest.

In a significant development, senior BJP leader, State Minister and Member of the Legislative Council C.T. Ravi has begun preparations to contest the DCC Bank election. His entry has further energized the election arena, turning the cooperative bank poll into a politically crucial contest. With power at stake, the BJP–JD(S) alliance is believed to have chalked out a detailed strategy, while the entry of influential leaders is constantly reshaping electoral calculations. From the BJP, C.T. Ravi has filed his nomination, while the Janata Dal (Secular) has fielded another MLC, S.L. Bhojegowda. The submission of nomination papers by both leaders has significantly raised the profile of the election, signalling a direct political showdown. Notably, the Congress party has not yet announced or filed nominations for its candidates, though intense internal deliberations are reportedly underway to finalize names. Elections will be held for a total of 13 director posts on the DCC Bank board.

A direct contest between the NDA alliance and the Congress is now considered likely. Thursday is the last date for filing nominations, and the election is scheduled to be held on the 17th of this month. Vote counting will take place on the same day, with results expected by evening. The Chikkamagaluru DCC Bank election has drawn additional attention in the backdrop of recent cooperative bank elections held across Karnataka. In Belagavi, the highly anticipated DCC Bank election concluded with former MP Annasaheb Jolle being officially elected as president and MLA Raju Kage as vice-president. The leadership was finalised unanimously during a meeting chaired by district in-charge minister Satish Jarakiholi.

Similarly, in the Uttara Kannada District Central Cooperative Bank (KDCC Bank) election, early and declared results indicated that the faction led by sitting president and MLA Shivarama Hebbar emerged ahead, consolidating its hold over the board. In Mandya district, the cooperative banking elections saw a strong showing by the Congress, with eight Congress-backed candidates being elected unopposed to the Mandya District Cooperative Central Bank board. Political observers believe that the outcomes of recent DCC Bank elections have increased the stakes in Chikkamagaluru, making the contest a key indicator of shifting political equations ahead of future local body and assembly elections. As heavyweight leaders lock horns, the Chikkamagaluru DCC Bank election is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched cooperative polls in the state.