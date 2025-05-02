Hindu activist murder: Killers will not be spared, says K’taka Home Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Friday condemned the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru, assuring that the perpetrators would not be spared, urging residents to maintain peace.

“We will not spare the killers,” Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru.

“I appeal to the people of Mangaluru to stay calm. The government stands with you, and the police are fully committed to maintaining law and order,” he said.

The minister said he had deputed the ADGP (Law and Order) to the scene and sought a detailed report.

“The investigation is already underway. We are taking all necessary steps to prevent further incidents,” he added.

Shetty was hacked to death on the night of May 1 while traveling with associates in a car within the Bajpe police station limits. The attackers, reportedly armed with machetes and swords, arrived in two vehicles and ambushed him.

“Mangaluru was returning to normalcy, but the recent mob lynching and this murder have deeply disturbed the district,” Parameshwara said. “We have formed four special teams to nab the accused, and they will be arrested soon.”

Responding to the bandh call by Hindu organisations, the Minister said, “We are working to defuse tension. No matter the background or affiliation of those involved, we will bring them to justice.”

Addressing the BJP’s accusations of appeasement politics, Parameshwara said, “We do not condone any act of violence. It is our duty to uphold peace and order. We will not shirk this responsibility.”

On claims that Hindus are being targeted under Congress rule, he responded, “Does the Congress not have Hindu members? Are we not Hindus ourselves? This is a criminal case -- we will arrest those responsible. Giving it a communal or political colour is not right.”

Suhas Shetty, a Bajrang Dal activist, was the prime accused in the murder of Mohammad Fazil, a Suratkal resident who was killed in broad daylight on July 28, 2022. That murder was allegedly in retaliation for the killing of BJP activist Praveen Kumar Nettaru.

Nettaru was hacked to death during the height of the hijab row in Bellare near Sullia, Dakshina Kannada district -- a murder that had triggered a spate of revenge killings and stabbings across the state.

Shetty had recently been released on bail in the Fazil murder case.