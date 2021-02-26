Historians clear the air over the death of Sri Krishnadevaraya confirms it on October 17, 1529

The ambiguity over the death date of the late Sri Krishnadevaraya who once ruled the southern part of the country single-handedly has now ended. Although there is no disagreement over the year of his death, which is in 1529 AD, there is still ambiguity over the day. However, an ancient inscription has now dispelled that suspicion. Vizianagaram Rayalu is located in the village of Honnenahalli, which is very close to the city of Tumkur in Karnataka. One of the ancient petroglyphs has erupted and the local historians have explained the details to the media on Thursday

It contains the details of AD 1336 from Hakka Raya and Bukka Raya to the death of Sri Krishnadevaraya. It has also contained the year1452 and Karthika Shuddha 15, which if it is changed to AD, the historians have suggested that the Sri Krishnadevaraya may have died on October 17.

Historians Dr. KR Narasimhan, K Dhanwal examined this inscription, which contains a total of 15 lines on a five-foot-high cliff

It is written in ancient Kannada script. Also, at the top of this inscription is Hanuman, the sun and moon, cone, and wheels are engraved. So far, it is believed that Sri Krishnadevaraya has died in 1529 October or September according to history books. However, this inscription states that the SriKrishnaDevarayalu has died on October 17, 1529. The ambiguity so far on the matter seems to have ended with this inscription.