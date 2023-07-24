Historical Anjanadri hill received 6 crores offerings in six years

Koppal: It has been 6 years since the government took over the Anjanadri hill which has a historical background of Ramayana period, and in these six years, 6 crores of offerings has been collected from the devotees, which has given new hope for development.

The Anjanadri hill , which falls within Chikkarampur village of Gangavati taluk of Koppal district is known as the birth place of Hanuman in Ramayana. As the Anjanadri hill near Hampi has a lot of history, a large number of devotees are coming from all over the country and abroad, including local devotees.

During week ends thousands of devotees come to Anjanadri hill to have the darshan of Anjaneya Swami. Anjanadri hill which is as holy as Ayodhya, is being maintained by the Taluk Administration and Religious Endowment Department for the last 6 years, and they are working hard for the development of the temple by providing all facilities to the devotees.

The Anjanadri hill temple, which was run in private ownership for about years, was taken over by the Muzrai Department and the Revenue Department on July 23, 2018. The district administration is managing the temple. Six year back when government took over administration from private trust there was only rs 247 in Temple Hundi At present, including money from temple hundi , parking income , sales of Laddu, Tirtha Prasad, money from various services, the total income is more than 6 crores in a period of 6 years.

The temple recorded 73,09,505 rupees income from 23rd July to 31st March 2018 when the Taluk Administration took responsibility for temple maintenance . 1,12,62,404 from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020. Collected. 78,95,030 from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021. Collected. 1,29,42,104 from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. Collected. 2,84,32,028 from March 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023. Collected.

6,78,40,941 in a total period of 6 years. Collected. In this, a total of Rs 3,83,49,281 including temple maintenance, staff salary and miscellaneous expenses. spent. Another 2,94,91,659 Rs. Savings are made in banks.

This substantial income has infused new hope for the development of the region surrounding Anjanadri hill . The government's efforts to preserve and promote the historical significance of this sacred site have not only enhanced its allure as a pilgrimage destination but also provided a foundation for socio-economic growth in the area.

Moreover, with the momentum of this financial success, the local authorities are now planning further developmental projects to enhance the temple's facilities and better cater to the needs of the devotees. As the temple continues to be a symbol of cultural heritage and spiritual significance, the future looks promising for Anjanadri hill and the devotees who seek solace and blessings at this holy abode.