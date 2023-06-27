Live
Hit-and-run case: Two farmers killed in Karnataka
Highlights
Two farmers were killed in a hit-and-run case on Tuesday in Hagaribommanahalli taluk of Vijayanagara district in Karnataka.
Vijayanagar: Two farmers were killed in a hit-and-run case on Tuesday in Hagaribommanahalli taluk of Vijayanagara district in Karnataka.
The deceased farmers have been identified as Teekya Naik (51) and Neelya Naik (55). Both the farmers were residents of Kogali tanda. Police said that they were hit by an unidentified vehicle while they were going to their farm on a two wheeler.
Police said that the driver after hitting the two-wheeler escaped from the spot and they have started an investigation into the case.
The locals informed the police about the incident following which the police reached the spot.
Next Story
