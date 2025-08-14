  • Menu
Home Minister rules out relocation of Puttur women’s police station

Bengaluru: Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwara on Tuesday ruled out relocating the Puttur Women’s Police Station from its current site in the town’s central area, citing accessibility, operational convenience and heritage value.

Responding to a request from Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai in the Legislative Assembly to shift the station to a reserved plot in the main market area and demolish the existing structure, Dr Parameshwara said the present building’s location is advantageous, particularly in emergencies involving women and children.

Situated next to Sri Mahalingeshwara Temple, the site supports security arrangements during annual fairs and festivals, he said. The structure, reconstructed a few years ago at a cost of ₹60 lakh, is Puttur’s only police-controlled heritage building. Civil society groups had pressed for its preservation. The minister noted that building a new facility would require at least two acres of land, whereas the reserved plot measures just 0.08 acres. The decision aligns with the sentiments of local residents and heritage advocates, Dr Parameshwara added.

