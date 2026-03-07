Honey trap racket uncovered in Davanagere; gang arrested for extorting businessman

Davanagere: A honey trap racket targeting a senior businessman has been exposed in Davanagere, with Vidyanagar police arresting four members of the gang accused of blackmailing the victim using a compromising video and demanding lakhs of rupees.

The incident took place in Siddaveerappa Layout under the jurisdiction of Vidyanagar Police Station. The arrested accused have been identified as Sushmita, Bekkina Kanu Krishna, Rahul and Channabasappa. Police have also seized ₹1 lakh from the accused and confiscated their mobile phones for further investigation.

According to Superintendent of Police Shekhar H. Tekkannavar, the victim is a 66-year-old businessman from Davanagere who was trapped after being approached by a young woman who claimed to be in distress. The 27-year-old woman, who had earlier worked as a nurse in a private hospital, reportedly introduced herself to the businessman and sought financial help.

Over time, the interaction reportedly developed into a friendly relationship. Police said the woman later conspired with her associates to trap the businessman in a honey trap scheme.

Investigators said the accused learned that the businessman was staying in a private apartment in Siddaveerappa Layout. The woman and her accomplices allegedly went to the location and secretly recorded a video involving the victim.

After recording the footage, the gang allegedly confronted the businessman and showed him the video, threatening to circulate it on social media and send it to media outlets if he refused to pay them money. The accused initially demanded ₹25 lakh from the victim.

Police said two other accused later joined the scene claiming they would mediate and settle the matter through a compromise. However, they too allegedly joined the conspiracy and pressured the businessman to pay the demanded amount.

Fearing reputational damage, the victim reportedly told the accused he would arrange ₹12 lakh and left the place. According to police, the gang continued to threaten him through repeated phone calls and demanded immediate payment.

The accused later instructed the businessman to bring ₹1 lakh to Anjaneya Layout. When he arrived at the location with the cash, the gang allegedly snatched the money and fled from the spot. They continued to pressure the victim for additional money even after taking the cash.

Following the incident, the businessman filed a complaint at Vidyanagar Police Station. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation which led to the arrest of the four accused.

Police said preliminary investigation suggests that one of the arrested persons from Bilichodu had been involved in several other criminal cases earlier. Authorities are now examining whether the gang had targeted other victims using a similar honey trap method.