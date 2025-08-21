Hospital showcases advanced spine surgeries

Bengaluru: Narayana Health City, Bengaluru, a trusted leader in orthopaedics with over 10,000 successful orthopaedic surgeries to its credit, has once again set a new benchmark with a groundbreaking achievement in spine surgery.

Health City performed three complicated spinal procedures —leveraging revolutionary technologies such as the Spine Robot, O-arm intraoperative imaging, spinal navigation, and neuromonitoring.

The use of these pioneering state-of-the-art technologies has led to unprecedented surgical outcomes, offering these individuals a fresh shot at life.