  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Hospital showcases advanced spine surgeries

Hospital showcases advanced spine surgeries
x
Highlights

Bengaluru: Narayana Health City, Bengaluru, a trusted leader in orthopaedics with over 10,000 successful orthopaedic surgeries to its credit, has...

Bengaluru: Narayana Health City, Bengaluru, a trusted leader in orthopaedics with over 10,000 successful orthopaedic surgeries to its credit, has once again set a new benchmark with a groundbreaking achievement in spine surgery.

Health City performed three complicated spinal procedures —leveraging revolutionary technologies such as the Spine Robot, O-arm intraoperative imaging, spinal navigation, and neuromonitoring.

The use of these pioneering state-of-the-art technologies has led to unprecedented surgical outcomes, offering these individuals a fresh shot at life.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick