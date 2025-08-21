Live
- Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes August 21 – Get Free Rewards
- TTD EO inspects Brahmotsavam arrangements
- Single window system approved for Vinayaka Mandapa’s: MLA
- Air Commodore Sailani urges NCC cadets to embrace discipline, service
- Stock Market Update: Nifty 50 Trade Setup, Global Cues, and 8 Stocks on Radar Today
- Easy At-Home Steps to Get Korean Glass Skin Naturally
- Apple to Open Third Retail Store in India with Apple Hebbal, Bengaluru on September 2
- Speedy loan disbursement to farmers stressed
- Women a rising force for ‘Viksit Bharat’: Vinusha Reddy
- Hindustan Institute of Technology wins basketball tourney
Hospital showcases advanced spine surgeries
Highlights
Bengaluru: Narayana Health City, Bengaluru, a trusted leader in orthopaedics with over 10,000 successful orthopaedic surgeries to its credit, has...
Bengaluru: Narayana Health City, Bengaluru, a trusted leader in orthopaedics with over 10,000 successful orthopaedic surgeries to its credit, has once again set a new benchmark with a groundbreaking achievement in spine surgery.
Health City performed three complicated spinal procedures —leveraging revolutionary technologies such as the Spine Robot, O-arm intraoperative imaging, spinal navigation, and neuromonitoring.
The use of these pioneering state-of-the-art technologies has led to unprecedented surgical outcomes, offering these individuals a fresh shot at life.
Next Story