How a 50-yr-old became a mother after a high-risk pregnancy

Motherhood often comes with its own timing—but for Kishori (name changed), the journey took a little longer. At the age of 50, when most women are preparing for menopause, she held her newborn daughter in her arms for the first time. It wasn’t just a personal milestone—it was a story of perseverance, medical precision, and faith in a care team that guided her through one of the most high-risk pregnancies imaginable.

The odds were far from encouraging. Globally, successful pregnancies at this age are extremely rare—less than 0.03%. Even with assisted reproductive technologies (ART) such as IVF, the success rate for women around 50 is below 10%, compared to 70–80% in women under 35. On top of that, older pregnancies come with a host of complications—higher risks of miscarriage, gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, premature delivery, and foetal growth issues.

But Kishori was determined. A primigravida—carrying her first pregnancy—she underwent IVF and began antenatal care right from the first trimester under the supervision of Dr. Varini N, Senior Consultant – Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Milann Fertility Hospital, Bengaluru.

What made her case medically complex was a cluster of pre-existing conditions. She had been living with type 2 diabetes for over a decade and was already on insulin therapy. Chronic hypertension, diagnosed in 2018, posed additional threats to both her and her baby. Her BMI of 34 kg/m² put her in the obese category, further increasing the risk of surgical complications. And by the fifth month, she was diagnosed with gestational hypothyroidism, a condition that could affect both foetal development and maternal health if left unmanaged.

Each of these conditions on its own could complicate a pregnancy—but together, they demanded nothing short of meticulous care. The clinical team crafted a tailored protocol. She was advised to monitor her blood sugar levels six times a day, and her blood pressure was tracked twice daily. Her insulin doses were adjusted routinely under the guidance of a multidisciplinary team comprising a diabetologist, dietitian, and obstetrician.

From 27 weeks onward, she also began experiencing anxiety and depression—a not-uncommon, yet often overlooked, aspect of high-risk pregnancies. Mental health support was initiated alongside ongoing physical monitoring. To minimize weight-related complications, she was placed on a customized diet and guided to gain no more than 7–8 kg during the entire pregnancy. Frequent scans and blood work ensured the baby’s growth remained on track. “We focused on slow, steady weight gain to avoid complications like macrosomia [excessive foetal size] or polyhydramnios [excess amniotic fluid],” said Dr. Varini.

But perhaps the greatest challenge lay ahead—delivery. Given her age and overall health profile, the risk of developing blood clots was elevated throughout the pregnancy, not just during or after surgery. To reduce this risk, she was placed on daily blood thinners as a preventive measure.

However, this brought its own complications—particularly the risk of excessive bleeding during surgery due to reduced clotting ability. To manage this, the blood thinners were stopped 24 hours before the operation and restarted 12 hours after. During the procedure, fresh frozen plasma was administered to support clotting, and surgeons used additional sutures to further reduce the risk of internal bleeding.

She was admitted at 37 weeks and 4 days for an elective C-section. The surgery was not without its complications—her placenta was low-lying and abnormally attached. However, it was removed safely, thanks to careful intraoperative planning. She lost significant blood loss during the procedure, but the bleeding was effectively managed with blood transfusion post delivery.

A healthy 2.8 kg baby girl was delivered by caesarean section and cried immediately after birth. “Both mother and baby were stable and doing well. The baby was breastfeeding, and the mother was recovering steadily. They were discharged together on the third day,” shared Dr. Varini.

“At 50, I wasn’t sure if motherhood was still within reach. But with the kind of care I received at Milann, that doubt slowly faded.

Dr. Varini didn’t just guide me medically—she gave me the confidence to believe in this journey. Every step was handled with patience and precision. Today, when I look at my baby, it feels like everything I hoped for has finally come true.” shared Kishori

In an age where motherhood is often tied to biological clocks and societal timelines, this story is a reminder that every journey is personal—and possible.

With expert medical care, a committed team, and sheer determination, even the most complex pregnancies can

end in joy.