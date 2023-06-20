Hubballi-Dharwad City Corporation BJP Retains Power, Defeating Congress in Mayoral Election

Hubballi: In a significant political development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged victorious once again in the Hubli-Dharwad Corporation, dealing a setback to the ruling Congress party in the state. Veena Bhardwada of the BJP has been elected as the Mayor, while Satish Hanagal has been appointed as the Deputy Mayor.

The election for the mayoral position witnessed intense competition, especially after the former Chief Minister, Jagdish Shettar, defected from the BJP and joined the Congress. The Congress made concerted efforts to seize power in the corporation, but their hopes were dashed when the BJP members swiftly mobilized following news of "Operation Hasta" and sought refuge at a resort.



Veena Bhardwada secured 46 votes, emerging as the clear mayoral candidate for the BJP. Meanwhile, Suvarna of the Congress party received 37 votes, and Waheeda Khanam of the AIMIM secured three votes. The announcement of the result prompted jubilant celebrations among BJP workers, who burst firecrackers outside the corporation premises.



It is worth noting that the Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, the second largest in the state, has been under BJP control for over 15 years. The decision regarding membership and the mayoral position has traditionally been made under the guidance of former Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar and Union Minister Prahlada Joshi. With Shettar's recent defection to Congress, Joshi assumed full responsibility and successfully maintained the BJP's dominance in the corporation.



This election marks the first time the BJP has conducted mayoral and deputy mayoral elections without the presence of Jagdish Shettar. The Congress sought to capitalize on this opportunity to gain control of the corporation's power, leveraging Shettar's influence. However, under the leadership of Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, the BJP has demonstrated its continued hold over the Hubli-Dharwad Corporation. (eom)



The Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation comprises 82 members, with the BJP holding 39 seats and the Congress having 33 seats. Additionally, there is one member from the JDS, three from AIMIM, and six non-partisan members. Voting rights were extended to four MLAs, one MP, and two Legislative Council members.



The BJP's victory in the mayoral election reaffirms its political strength in the region and signifies the party's ability to sustain its dominance in the face of challenging circumstances. As the new Mayor, Veena Bhardwada is poised to lead the corporation with the support of her party and work towards the further development of Hubli-Dharwad.

