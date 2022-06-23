Huge Opening Of IKEA Launched In Bengaluru

IKEA, a Swedish furniture company, launched its third location in India in Bengaluru on Wednesday, and there was a tonne of anticipation surrounding the event. The store in Nagasandra, inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, contains approximately 7,400 items and tries to localise production by offering a variety of made-in-India utensils and wooden sofa sets, catering to the needs of the Indian market.

According to Anisha Agarwal, marketing manager for IKEA Karnataka, IKEA plans to eventually expand local sourcing to over 50%. Indians aren't normally used to building furniture, yet IKEA has over 90% of the store dedicated to DIY furniture.

According to Francisco, IKEA's Customer Relations and Market Services Manager, people who do not want to construct it themselves can choose to have it assembled when it is delivered for a fair charge.

Some others went shopping for storage organisers, while others bought culinary supplies. Some people simply wandered around to see what all the fuss was about. A few others admitted they had left work early to visit the shop.

Prashant Menon, went there on the advice of loved ones and acquaintances. My sister-in-law, who lives in the United States, urged him to go to the store. He declared that to adorn our new home, he came here looking for some illumination.

Meanwhile, a foot overbridge linking the shop and the Nagasandra metro station has been planned to be erected by the end of the year in partnership with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.