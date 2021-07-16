I am not afraid of threats: MP Sumalatha

Mysuru: Hitting back at Srirangapatna legislator Ravindra Srikantaiah that Sumalatha's "teary missile" won't work in future, Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh said that the people of the State knew who campaigned for elections with tears in their eyes.

She said that fissures in Krishna Raja Sagara dam was not an issue between herself and JDS. "It is myself versus illegal mining. Those behind illegal mining are afraid of me and are diverting the attention from the issue." She said. "After running out of all ammunitions, some people are indulging in personal attacks and trying to hit me below the belt," Sumalatha said.

She said they were at their old tricks of editing photos and videos to malign her. Sumalatha asserted that she would not be easily cowed down by threats and false propaganda.