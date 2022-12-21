Identify include transgenders and PwDs in electoral rolls: Tushar Girinath

Bengaluru: The BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath instructed the officials to identify transgender persons and disabled persons who are not included in the voter list under BBMP and take necessary steps to add them to the voter list.

The Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath addressed the meeting regarding the special revision of the voter list and taking steps to register transgender persons who have completed 18 years of age and persons with disabilities in the voter list.

There are currently 9,182 transgender minorities in Bengaluru and 9,085 already have E-pic cards. Rest of the 15 people have applied for E-pic card and 82 people are yet to be contacted. In this regard, the Chief Commissioner instructed the officials to get the list of those pending registration with the help of the Transgender Minority Organization.

The records of address proof, current residential proof and date of birth proof are not available due to technical difficulties in inclusion of gender minorities in electoral rolls. Among these, the Chief Commissioner instructed the officers to coordinate with the Joint Commissioners of the respective zones and take action as per the guidelines of the Election Commission.

The Special Commissioner of the Election Department, Ujwal Kumar Ghosh said that according to the guidelines of the Election Commission, the Heads of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and Senior Citizens, Karnataka State Women Development Corporation and Women and Child Welfare Department should take more effective action regarding the inclusion of gender minorities and persons with disabilities in the voter list and creating voter awareness.

The director of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and Senior Citizens, Lata said that in order to include the persons with disabilities in the voter list in the corporation, an officer has been appointed and instructed to coordinate the registration of those above 18 years of age in 28 assembly constituencies and voter awareness in all the wards of the corporation.